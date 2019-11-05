Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Addresses High Level Panel

5 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

--stresses women empowerment

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has identified finance, expertise and constituency as the three fundamental pillars for achieving universal health coverage, which consider access to affordable healthcare for people across the world.

According to a dispatch from Germany, Vice President Howard - Taylor has also applauded the African Governments on the adoption of the Abuja Declaration which provides for the allocation of 17% of each African nation's national budget to the health sector.

Madam Howard-Taylor was speaking recently when she addressed a high level panel at the 11th World Health Summit held in Berlin, Germany from October 27 to 29, 2019.The Liberian Vice President further accentuated the need to implement the Abuja Declaration and ensure the African governments allocate more finances to address the existential issues of health care.

Speaking on the theme: "Health as a Political Choice," Madam Howard - Taylor asserted that health is not a privilege for a few, but a right for everyone.She also argued that preventive measures are better than curative measures.She posited that women empowerment is key to achieving universal health coverage, noting that when women are empowered, they provide basic needs for their children to include health care and education which are necessary for livelihood.

The Vice President shared the platform with Dr. TedrosAdhanomGhebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Luis Henrique Mandetta, Minister of Health of Brazil, Dr. KeizoTakemi, and former Minister of Health of Japan, among others.

On the sidelines of the summit, Madam Howard - Taylor held discussions with Dr. DetlevGaten, founder of the World Health Summit.The meeting centered on the mobilization of funds for research purposes in Liberia and the strengthening of network of academic institutions in the area of healthcare.

Prof. DetlevGanten is a specialist in pharmacology and molecular medicine.He is one of the world's leading scientists in the field of hypertension.He founded the World Health Summit in 2009 and served as CEO of the ChariteUniversitatsmedicin Berlin ( it is one of Europe's argest university hospitals).It was ranked as the best over 1,000 hospitals in Germany between 2012 to 2019.According to US Network, Charite is the 5th best hospital in the world.

More than half of all Germany Nobel peace prize winners in the sciences worked at Charite and the hospital has treated several political leaders and distinguished personalities across the world.He is the current Chairman of the Board of Charite Foundation since 2005 (The Charite Foundation is a German Research Foundation which provides approximately 1.5 billion EUR in funding every year).The assistance is done through various programs and funding streams but specifically to promote research in all areas.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.