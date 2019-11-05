Liberia: As the World Celebrates Antibiotic Week

5 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

... Health Specialist Cautions Citizens

The world conduct antibiotic awareness in each November which is aims to increase global awareness of antibiotic resistance and to encourage best practices among the general public, health workers and policy makers to avoid the further emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance.

Speaking on the 2019 Antibiotic awareness week, a Lecturer at the African United Methodist University, Abdul-rahmanFayiah Bah said the future of antibiotics depends on all of humans.

He said, the antibiotics have served as the cornerstone of modern medicine. However, the Liberian Public Health Specialist said the persistent overuse and misuse of antibiotics in human and animal health have encouraged the emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance, which occurs when microbes, such as bacteria, become resistant to the drugs used to treat them.

Antibiotic resistance happens when bacteria develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them.He said each year people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and many people die as a direct result; noting that many more die from complications from antibiotic-resistant infections.

He added: Every November the world conduct antibiotic awareness which is actually looking at the resistance of antibiotic; some antibiotics are not working these days, because some people either overdose or under dose the medication which may cause antimicrobial resistance. Most often people take more medication with less cure; we need to take the advice from doctors, also stop buying medications from buckets and black plastics"

Mr. Bah urged Liberians to put more attention on their health by buying medications from registered pharmacies and wants government to put more regulations to control the influx of substandard drugs in the country and put in more funding for research purpose to understand the damage of antibiotic resistance.

The Country Representative of Life for African Mothers (LFAM) asserted that health practitioners to make sure patience get the right treatments and be happy when they are home; adding that fighting antimicrobial resistance these days, is one of the highest things which is has become a global issue.He recommended that those in the health areas should also look at the prevention method or the awareness to educate the patience about the danger of antibiotics.

