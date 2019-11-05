Zimbabwe: Company Demands U.S.$2,7 Million From IDBZ

5 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

Southend Cargo Airlines (Pvt) Ltd has sued the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) at the High Court demanding US$2,7 million over an overpaid loan.

Southend Cargo Airlines, Steven Jacobs Chituku and Patience Fadzai Chituku are claiming US$2 768 428,63 or equivalent at the interbank rate.

"Plaintiffs' claim payment of US$2 768 428,63 being owed plus interest at the prescribed rate from the date of judgment to the date of payment," reads their draft order.

They also seek costs of suit.

In the summons, Southend Cargo Airlines and the Chitukus claim on November 26, 2002, IDBZ obtained a judgment against them under case number I-ICI 1569/98.

"Plaintiffs jointly paid US$590 470 plus interest of US$506 200 at the rate of 14,5 percent per annum from June 1, 1998 to the date of full payment," read the summons.

"They also paid US$54 917, 68 plus interest of US$49 688, 99 at the rate of 14,5 percent per annum from March 31, 1999 to the date of full payment and costs of suit."

As per the judgment they paid the sum of or equivalent to US$3 358 900,53.

"Upon proper computation, IDBZ was only entitled to payment in respect of the loan amount and interest in the sum of US$590 470,90," they said.

"The sum of US$2 768 429,63 or the equivalent thereof paid by the plaintiffs to IDBZ was not owing to them, nevertheless they appropriated the money."

Southend Cargo Airlines and the Chitukus are demanding the money plus interest at the rate of 5 percent per annum from the date of judgment to the date of full payment and costs of suit.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Transport
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.