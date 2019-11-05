Nigeria: We're Determined to End Human Rights Abuses in Nigeria, Says IG

Enugu — The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has reiterated the resolve of the Nigerian Police Force to end all forms of human rights abuses in Nigeria, which he said have negatively affected the image of the force.

Adamu made this known at the opening ceremony of a five-day capacity training on Human Rights organised by the Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) for officers at the Police Detective College in Enugu.

Adamu, who was represented by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Finihan Adeoye, said there have been series of efforts aimed at ensuring that men and women of the force are repositioned for better service delivery.

He said the duty of maintenance of law and other, protection of lives and property, apprehension of offenders, investigation of the offenders and prosecution which is contained in the section 4 of the Police Act is for the purpose of ensuring that the rights of the people are not violated or trampled upon.

The IG, however, noted that it becomes unacceptable when officers of the force, who are saddled with the responsibility of protecting these rights, are found violating the same rights they ought to protect

He said: "In a bid to ensure that officers of the force carry out their duties to the core, training and retraining of officers have been identified as the key measures, and that is why the IG has decided to go into partnership with critical stakeholders such as PRAWA and other international organisation, believing that it will enhance their capacity and improve their performance."

While noting that the force was seriously against any violation of rights, he said there are adequate sanction which would be meted out against any officer who is found wanting of violating humans rights.

He advised all participants to ensure that they pay full attention to the training and instructors, as whatever they learn from the five-day training will go a long way in positively affecting their attitudes.

Earlier in her address, the Executive Director of PRAWA, Uju Agomor, said there was the need for attitudinal change among officers of the police which is why the training is very important.

According to her, "The officers need to understand the principles of human rights as well as the observance of the rights which will help them better carry out their duties of protecting the lives and property of the citizens

"We want to make them understand that human rights do not conflict with their functions as officers, and that it is a question of knowing how to strike a balance to make sure that individual's rights are protected."

Speaking further, she said: "Once they understand this and change their attitudes, they will begin to do the things that will endear them to members of the public. They police need the public to provide them with valid information."