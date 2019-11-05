Nigeria: Fake Doctors' Reports Halt Nigeria Corruption Trials

Abuja — Nigeria's anti-corruption agency has embarked on a crackdown against doctors who provide fake medical reports to suspects facing trials for corruption.

The trend is delaying the prosecution of culprits, who use the fake documents to claim they are unfit to stand trial.

"Defendants frequently use such bogus reports to delay trial unnecessarily," said Ibrahim Magu, chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He said these medical practitioners would be arrested and prosecuted henceforth.

Magu said the EFCC had made strides in the fight against internet and other computer-based fraud.

He disclosed the commission had arrested over 200 suspected internet fraudsters across the West African country this year.

The biggest breakthrough was the recent arrest of a social media personality, Ismailia Mustapha, and his Lebanese accomplice, Hamza Koudeih.

Mustapha allegedly laundered over N14 billion (R579 million) while operating 51 bank accounts in Nigeria. He allegedly acquired properties in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Koudeih allegedly used two different firms to launder about N19 billion (R786 million).

Magu said the arrests further confirmed authorities' commitment to the fight against corruption and economic crimes.

"This has been able to send a clear message to high end fraudsters that they can only run but cannot hide. Sooner or later, we will get them," Magu said.