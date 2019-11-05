Zimbabwe: Storm Leaves Trail of Destruction in Kwekwe

Three schools and eight homesteads in Kwekwe District were destroyed by a hailstorm that hit parts of Kwekwe District in the Midlands Province last week.

Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit chairperson, who is also Kwekwe District Development Coordinator Mr Fortune Mpungu confirmed the incidents that occurred on Friday evening.

He, however, said there have been no injuries recorded so far.

"We have one school in Zhombe Ward 9, St Faith Manzimnyama Primary School that had its roof blown off following a violent storm on Friday evening. In Silobela Ward 25 we have two other primary schools that were affected -- Msilahobe and Sidingulwazi primary schools -- all in Ward 25," he said.

Mr Mpungu also confirmed that at least eight families in Ward 2 in Mlala Park area were left homeless after their homes were destroyed by the violent storm.

He said the CPU team was still on the ground assessing the situation before coming up with a plan of action.

"We are compiling a report that we will send to Government for assistance basing on the assessment that we would have carried out.

"But as an interim measure, we are working on providing tents and food to the affected families so that they get temporary shelter," said Mr Mpungu.

He said they have since engaged the Social Welfare Department as well as traditional leaders to provide food assistance.

"Social Welfare Department should assist with food assistance for the affected families.

"We have also engaged the respective traditional leaders to ensure that the families get food assistance," said Mr Mpungu.

Ward 2 Councillor Rodgers Nhari said one of the eight homes that were affected was razed to the ground after it was struck by lightning.

He appealed to Government and well-wishers to come in to assist the affected families.

"We are appealing for help from well-wishers and Government to come and help with temporary shelter for the affected families while we look at ways of making sure their houses are reconstructed," said Clr Nhari.

The Meteorological Services Department has warned people in Manicaland, Matabeleland South, Masvingo Midlands and parts of Mashonaland East to be on high alert for disaster.