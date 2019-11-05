Liberia: Rep. Flomo Empowers Community Watch Team

Amidst increase of criminal activities in Somalia Drive community,Montserrado County District #13, Representative Edward P.Flomo has launched "Operation No Go Zone" to criminals and would-becriminals, and presented several food and non-food items to the Community watch forum to empower it to combat crimes in his district.

Rep. Flomo says the intent of the operation is to get rid of ghettos and chase criminals in their hide-outs to enable his people live in peace and safe from attacks by unscrupulous individuals.He notes that over the years, the Gardnersville-Somalia Drive belt,including Chocolate City, Iron Factory, New Georgia, Supermarket,Barnersville and Boulevard Junction communities have been labeled as high criminals range and very dangerous Zones.

According to him, these communities have been very dangerous with criminals hacking and hijacking peaceful citizens at night,therefore, the launch of "Operation No go Zone" for criminals and the establishment of the Community Watch Forum is to enable residents of the district live and move freely about without fears of criminal shijacking and taking away their properties.Commenting on development, Rep. Flomo discloses he would shortly break grounds for the first ever multi-purpose building that will contain district offices,

library, conference hall, and offices for Commissioner and religious leaders, among others.

The lawmaker spoke during the weekend when he donated rice, flour, sugar, milk,tea, and vegetable oil, among others items to the Joint Community Watch Forum Task Force of Chocolate City, Iron Factory, New Georgia Junction, and Nigeria Shop community respectively, valued at half million Liberian dollars. By Bridgett Milton-Editing by Jonathan Browne