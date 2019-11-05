Liberia: Bong Senatorial Aspirant Speaks On Accessibility

5 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel A. Tweh And Jonathan Browne

A gender specialist and senatorial aspirant from Bong County Madam Dorothy Toomann takes on incumbent Senator Henry Yallah, describing him as someone who is unpopular with the people of Bong County.Madam Toomann , says she has done a survey in the county and the people of Bong don't know who they voted for because since Senator Yallah won the senatorial seat, he isn't accessible to the people. She claims that accessibility is one of the major lapses of the incumbent.

Speaking to a group of journalists in Bony County, Madam Toomann says she has provided governance training for civil society organizations, noting that she has trained people that have excelled in life and engaged in community based groups, gender sensitization awareness around the country. She notes that most of her work is done in Bong County because she resides there.

According to her, she is also involved in peace building, saying that the county is struggling with peace at leadership level, and because she's from a peace back ground, her skills and experience will be needed at the leadership level in uniting the people of Bong.

The senatorial aspirant continues that her backgrounds, will help her in bringing the platform of parliament and community development together to lead robust development at the community level in Bong County and the country at large.

She says her work in civil society puts her on a platform that she can interact with people internally and externally, noting that it will give her more value to the peace and development of the county.Madam Toomann is founder of the Development Education Network-Liberia or DEN-L, a national grassroots organization that was established 21 years ago and has been working across the country.

She adds that her organization is involved in human resource capacity building particularly, using participation approach and has worked with marginalized people in the country. She says these are issues government needs to address and build on.

Madam Dorothy Toomann is currently involved with community development work in Bong saying, she grew up in the county and all of her works are being done for the benefit of the people of Bong.

