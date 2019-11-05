Sierra Leone: Chinese Professor Lectures Sierra Leoneans On Governance

Professor Luo Jianbo from the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) has on Monday 28th October, 2019, lectured Ministries, Departments, Agencies and members of the press on the governance of China.

He was speaking at China House during a seminar on the Governance of China organized by the Sierra Leone China Friendship Society, with support from the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone.

Professor Luo Jianbo was quick to tell the gathering that the seminar was mainly focused on experience sharing in the areas of development and governance, adding that the greatest tool the Chinese Government uses to pave their way to development is the peoples centered approach, wherein all development activities are focused on the good of the people.

He noted that the achievement of the Chinese Government was that about 1/5 of the world's population has been lifted out of poverty.

"We feed nearly 20 percent of the world's population, less than 9% of the world arable land. China has successfully realised industrialization and established an independent modern industry," he said.

He further noted that China is one of the safest countries to live in the world, noting that if any country is to embark on developmental strives; security should be very paramount.

In the area of corruption, he said the Chinese Government has a zero tolerant approach in the fight against corruption-from the top level of governance to least civil servant.

He said one of the secrets behind the successes of the Chinese Government is that its recruit quality civil servants, who are ready and capable to produce quality results for the betterment of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance External Relations Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stated that China has a worldwide brand in terms of technology, which are well known in most countries, citing HUAWEI, Alibaba, WeChat as among the range of technological brands that China has invented.

He noted that in all of the success stories, the CPC party has over the years played a greater role in uniting the populace of China, adding that development of a nation is only possible when there is unity and discipline among its citizen.

During the interactive session of the program, the managing partner of the Partnership for Justice, John Paul Bai, narrated that Sierra Leone and China have established friendly relationship from the days of late Siaka Stevens, stating that he was happy to learn from the lecture provided by the Chinese professor that, China has developed massively over the years.

On his part, Deputy Minister of Tertiary and Higher Education, Turad Senesie, commended the Chinese Professor for what he described as a lecture worth emulating by both the government and people of Sierra Leone.

He added that they were also planning to contact the Chinese professor through the embassy for cabinet members to have thorough knowledge of how China achieved development as explained by the professor.

"The major problem that is affecting the development of Sierra Leone is the mind set of Sierra Leoneans. Could you imaging people expecting ministers to give them money on each visitation as if that is how state resources are meant to be shared," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Chinese Ambassador, Wang Xinmin, dilated on the mutual relationship between China and Sierra Leone and promised that they would continue to strengthen it further.