Sierra Leone: Over 73,000 People Live With HIV in Salone

Director General of the HIV Secretariat, Abdulrahman Sesay, has confirmed to newsmen that as at 2019, 73,468 persons are living with HIV in Sierra Leone.

He disclosed that out of the over 73,000 persons living with the disease in the country, over 30,000 are currently undergoing treatment.

He continued that the projected figure of 73,468 persons living with HIV in Sierra Leone will be included in the report that will be put out by UN-AIDS Global on the 1st December, 2019-World AIDS Day.

He added that HIV Secretariat has sent its projection to Geneva and that it has been verified and certified, thus noting that the secretariat was trying to convince people to accept the disease.

He noted that they are working with network of persons living with HIV and also collaborating with communities to create awareness about the disease.

He warned that any health worker that exposes the health status of a patient will be dealt with according to the law.

He called on development partners to work with the HIV Secretariat to reduce the disease in Sierra Leone.