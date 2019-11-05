Sierra Leone: Over 73,000 People Live With HIV in Salone

29 October 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim K Turay

Director General of the HIV Secretariat, Abdulrahman Sesay, has confirmed to newsmen that as at 2019, 73,468 persons are living with HIV in Sierra Leone.

He disclosed that out of the over 73,000 persons living with the disease in the country, over 30,000 are currently undergoing treatment.

He continued that the projected figure of 73,468 persons living with HIV in Sierra Leone will be included in the report that will be put out by UN-AIDS Global on the 1st December, 2019-World AIDS Day.

He added that HIV Secretariat has sent its projection to Geneva and that it has been verified and certified, thus noting that the secretariat was trying to convince people to accept the disease.

He noted that they are working with network of persons living with HIV and also collaborating with communities to create awareness about the disease.

He warned that any health worker that exposes the health status of a patient will be dealt with according to the law.

He called on development partners to work with the HIV Secretariat to reduce the disease in Sierra Leone.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Health
AIDS
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.