Mozambique: Renamo and Courts Make a Mess of Renamo Appeal

Photo: Joe Gratz/Flickr
...
5 November 2019
Mozambique Political Process Bulletin (Milton Keynes, UK)

In a protest to the Matola district court, Renamo alleged that the count by the Matola district elections commission gave it 34.51% of the votes for parliament (Assembleia da República) and 30.88% for provincial assembly when both should have been 35%.

Ballot are counted in the polling station and the results immediately posted (late on 15 October) and the CDE then adds the results sheets (editais) together and posts the district result on 18 October. The law says that an appeal to the district court must be made within 48 hours of the posting of results.

Although the challenge was to the adding up of the editais at district level, the district court ruled that the appeal was out of time because it was more than 48 hours after their posting of polling station results. The CC upheld part of the appeal, saying that the district court was wrong and the appeal was within 48 hours of the CDE ruling.

However the CC went on to note that in its initial appeal to the district court Renamo did not include copies of the editais (results sheets), which were essential to make its case. Those editais were submitted to the CC, which said it could not accept anything not included in the original case.

Finally, the CC noted that there is no point in sending the case back to the district court, because it is too late to change the district results.

The ruling by the Constitutional Council is Acórdão no 14/CC/2019, de 1 de Novembro

On similar grounds a Renamo protest against the Manhica district count was rejected. Acórdão no 13/CC/2019 (no longer posted on the CC website).

Rare Renamo victory in Moatize upheld

Renamo went to court after Moatize STAE replaced Renamo nominees on polling station staff, and its protest was upheld in the district count on 8 October. STAE district director Júlio Jossias Baulene appealed to the Constitutional Council on the grounds that he was not represented by a lawyer in the 8 October hearing. On 21 October the CC declined to hear the case since the election was already past (Acórdão no 11/CC/2019).

MDM appealed the decision of the Matola District Judicial Court not to overrule district election results on the grounds that the total number of votes in the three elections diverged. The CC returned the case to the Matola District Court. (Acórdão no 12/CC/2019)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Mozambique Political Process Bulletin. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique Political Process Bulletin

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.