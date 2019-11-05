South Africa: Jacob Zuma to Appear Before State Capture Inquiry

5 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Former president Jacob Zuma will appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.

According to the commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, the former president will appear from Monday, November 11, until Friday, November 15.

"Further dates for his testimony will be communicated in due course," the commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The former president made explosive claims when he previously appeared in July.

Zuma told the commission that Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) council chairperson, General Siphiwe Nyanda, and Ngoako Ramatlhodi were spies, News24 earlier reported.

Both men hit back, with Ramatlhodi challenging Zuma to a lie detector test and Nyanda saying he would consider cross-examining Zuma at the commission.

The commission has also announced that Lord Peter Hain would appear on November 18.

"Lord Hain has volunteered to give evidence before the commission," the statement read.

Hain, who was born in South Africa, is a former UK Labour party Cabinet minister.

He has written to the UK's finance minister, Sajid Javid, to follow the US' lead and impose a series of debilitating sanctions against the controversial Gupta family, according to News24.

Last month, the US Treasury announced that the three Gupta brothers - Ajay, Atul and Tony - as well family lieutenant Salim Essa, have been blocked from transacting, doing business or engaging in any financial dealings with any US entity or person.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

