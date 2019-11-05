Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Finally Intervenes in Harare Water Crisis

5 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government have committed to helping the country's capital Harare with funding to decisively deal with its water woes.

Mnangagwa told journalists after a familiarisation tour of the Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant on Monday, that Harare will now get more water from Manyame Dam which requires only two chemicals as opposed to Lake Chivero, in which the municipality continues to sink millions every month buying nine chemicals to purify water.

"We have agreed that it is cheaper to get water from Manyame than from Chivero. We can still achieve clean water from Manyame. It costs money but my government is financing the programme. We want this problem to be behind us. For us to achieve this, all the stakeholders I met today (Monday) will do their part and then government will do its part in terms of financing the project," said Mnangagwa.

Harare has been struggling to provide clean water to residents with outbreaks of waterborne diseases now a common occurrence.

Chivero has become highly polluted with the invading water hyacinth weed as well as raw sewer and other industrial chemicals pouring into the capital's foremost water supply reservoir.

Town Clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango said the municipality supported central government's idea.

"The issue is when we look at the quality of the water in the two dams; that is Lakes Chivero and Manyame, it would be better if we blend it. Manyame's water is cleaner and we can take advantage of that," said Chisango.

Last month, government ordered the Harare City Council and other local authorities to abandon all the tenders they had been using to procure water treatment chemicals after council shut down Morton Jaffray over failure to access foreign currency for chemicals.

Chisango however said the move to focus on Lake Manyame will come with higher electricity costs.

"Although there will be more costs in terms of electricity but when you balance it, you will find that it is better to get cleaner water for treatment. That's the solution but it needs the supply and installation of pumps," said Chaisango.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Environment
Southern Africa
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.