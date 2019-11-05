Ghana: Be Wary of Unbiblical Practices - Most Rev. Dr Paul Boafo

Wenchi — The Presiding Bishop of Methodist Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, has bemoaned what he described as adulteration of the Christian doctrine by unbiblical practices.

He said the church in later days was somehow engaged in some sort of fetish and idol practice such as invoking curses and praying for doom on supposed enemies, stressing that this was contrary to the basic tenet of Christianity - love for all.

"God is love and always reconciles with his people. Even when we were sinners he didn't cursed us, neither did he despised us. So let Christians avoid prayers which sometimes call fire to burn because such prayers are mostly found in the fetish globes," the Presiding Bishop stated.

Most Rev. Dr Boafo was preaching the sermon during the induction ceremony of Rt. Rev. Alfred Appiah Andam as the new Bishop of Wenchi Diocese, held at the Calvary Methodist Cathedral, Wenchi in the Bono Region.

Rt. Rev. Andam, 64, who replaced Rt. Rev. Samuel Fred Ansuh, would steer affairs of the Wenchi Diocese for the next six years.

Until his election and induction, Rt. Rev. Andam served as the Wenchi Circuit Superintendent Minister from 2013 to 2019.

Most Rev. Dr Boafo advised the new Wenchi Bishop to be a leader of the entire community and not restrict stewardship to people under the canopy of the church.

This, he explained, would make the general public feel the impact of the church, adding that such posture would help the church grow.

Speaking to journalists later, the Presiding Bishop urged the public to participate in the upcoming referendum on the proposed election of MMDCEs.

He said it had become necessary for the country to make changes in its democratic procedure, and therefore, it was important for all to make contribution towards future path of governance.