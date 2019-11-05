Ghana: New Juaben North MCE Urges Payment of Taxes

5 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberta Sarpong

Koforidua — The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the New Juaben North in the Eastern Region, Ms Comfort Asante, has urged the people to regularly pay their taxes and property rates, to support developmental projects in the area.

"The assembly uses income from taxes and the property rate to support projects in the municipality," she said, adding that the area would not see the expected development if citizens fail to perform the responsibilities.

Ms Asante made the call at a meeting with journalists on the implementation of government's flagship programmes and policies.

She noted that the irregular payment of taxes has affected the development of the municipality, and that the assembly would put in measures to ensure the payment of taxes.

The MCE said 15,450 seedlings were distributed to 84 beneficiaries in the municipality in July, 13 motorcycles given to agricultural extension officers to facilitate their work.

Ms Asante said the assembly has constructed Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds and maternity blocks in the municipality, to enhance health care provision.

She said a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities was constructed at Akwadum Methodist Primary, and a three-unit classroom with office and store at the Suhyen S.D.A primary.

She said the Asokore and Effiduase community library has also been rehabilitated and fitted with solar panels to promote reading among children.

Ms Asante said two chamber and hall semi-detached teachers quarters had been constructed for Suhyen Mpaem Basic School, to motivate teachers to accept postings to the area.

