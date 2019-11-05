Ghana: Accra Mall, Unichem Ghana Promote Healthy Life

5 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Joyceline Natally Cudjoe

As part of effort to improve healthy life among Ghanaians, management of Accra Mall in collaboration with Unichem Ghana Limited (UGL), on Saturday organised health screening to treat people of their ailments.

Dubbed, "Health Week 2019", the 10-day programme held in Accra seeks to build good customer relationship, educate Ghanaians on the need to have regular medical checkup and eat healthy diet.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, the Creative Director of UGL, Mr Jason Nana Yaw Mohan, explained that the partnership to provide free screening and medical advice formed part of their corporate social responsibility.

He observed that many Ghanaians paid less attention to their health, and were screened to enable them embrace the opportunity to gain free medical treatment from specialists, while introducing their medical products to them.

"About 500 beneficiaries were screened for blood pressure, blood sugar level, body mass index, hepatitis B, malaria and diabetes, among others," Mr Mohan said.

He said promoting healthy lifestyle, sexual health, deworming, good eating habit and other good health practices, would help prolong lives, hence underscored the need to stay healthy.

Mr Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng (Funny Face), Children Ambassador for wormbat-400, entreated the citizenry to deworm every three month, and added that collaborative effort was needed to deal with worms, whilst teachers and parents should teach children on the need to deworm.

Funny Face noted that soil and water transmitted worm infestation like bilharzias, hookworm and roundworm could impose host of serious health challenges on children.

"Worms take away essential nutrients, especially iron and contribute to anemia, malnutrition and stunted growth, which prevent children from concentrating in class," he stated.

Chronic infestation, he observed, could lead to long-term retardation of mental and physical development as well as death, and entreated the people to take deworming serious.

Ambassador for Slim Smart Premium Formula, a product of Hollywood nutrition, Ms Salma Mumin, urged the citizenry to observe good eating practices to deal with fat, noting that obesity kills and recommended slim smart weight loss products to help burn fat naturally without any side effect.

"To burn fat, a person cannot rely on a single food or supplement, they need to reduce their total calorie intake and increase physical activity levels to stay healthy," Ms Mumin said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.