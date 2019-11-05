Zimbabwe: ED Goon in Court for Robbery

5 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tonderai Saharo

A suspected member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) who was part of President Emerson Mnangagwa's advance security team ahead of the Zanu PF leader's visit in Masvingo was arrested after an attempted robbery in the country's oldest city.

President Mnangagwa was in Masvingo Saturday to president over the graduation ceremony at the Great Zimbabwe University.

One of Mnangagwa's spies, Nkosiphile Sibanda, 30, was arrested a day earlier and has since appeared in court facing robbery charges.

Magistrate Candice Kasere remanded him in custody to 14 November.

Prosecutor Malvern Mapako told the court that on the November, 1 , Sibanda and his accomplice only identified as Tsano who is still at large, were armed with two pistols when they pounced on an illegal money changer at a local food outlet in Masvingo branch.

It is the State's case that the two masqueraded as genuine travellers who wanted to exchange some US into South African Rands and were allowed to enter into their victim's car.

The Court was told while inside the vehicle the two produced their service fire arms and threatened to shoot the money changer if he fails to comply with their orders.

The two then demanded to be given all the money their victim had in his position.

However, the victim allegedly quickly got out of the vehicle with his satchel containing some money and sort assistance from other money changers.

On realising they had been caught out, Sibanda and his accomplice took to their heels with a mob of money changers in pursuit.

The two then fired shots to scare away the mob but Sibanda was not lucky enough to make good his escape, he was cornered leading to his arrest

After his arrest police recovered a CZ pistol with a magazine of four live rounds of ammunition.

