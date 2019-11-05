Angola: Austria Interested in Privatisation Programme in Angola

Luanda — Austria's private sector considers the privatisation programme of 195 Angolan state-owned companies, running until 2022, a business opportunity, as the European country is interest in some of these units.

The information was confirmed by the honorary consul of Austria, António Mbakassy, in the light of the celebrations of the national day of that European country, held on 26 October.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony held on Saturday by the Austrian Embassy in South Africa, António Mbakassy stressed that the private sector of his country, with at least 8.9 million inhabitants (Austria), "has its focus on the privatisation of some Angolan companies ".

Of the 195 Angolan companies to be privatised by 2022, 175 will be sold by public tender, 11 by public auction and nine by initial public offering.

The programme covers companies such as oil company Sonangol, national air carrier TAAG and Angola's Insurance Firm (ENSA).

Invited by the Austrian ambassador to South Africa and Angola, John Brigier, António Mbakassy highlighted the cooperation between the two countries (Austria and Angola), especially in the fields of technological security, education, health and energy.

In the last sector, the central European country has a significant presence in the Laúca hydroelectric power station, with capacity to produce 1 998 megawatts of power with six turbines.

Angola and Austria's cooperation includes, the political and diplomatic as well as transport, education and health fields.