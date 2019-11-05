South Africa: Springboks' Champions Tour Dates and Bus Routes

Cape Town — The 2019 Rugby World Cup champion Springboks arrive back in the country later on Tuesday and are preparing for a country-wide bus tour with the Webb Ellis Cup.

The Springboks will kick off their ' Champions Tour ' in Gauteng on Thursday, November 7. The tour will include stops in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

Thereafter, the tour will visit Durban (Friday, November 8), East London (Saturday, November 9), Port Elizabeth (Sunday, November 10) and concludes in Cape Town on Monday, November 11.

Details subject to change

Pretoria, Thursday, November 7 (10:00-11:00)

- Enter Tshwane via N4 (Witbank Freeway)

- Turn left in Gordon/Jan Shoba

- Right into Burnett Street

- Left into Park Street

- Left into Kirkness Street, past Loftus Versfeld

- Right into Lynnwood via Areyengtoute through Sunnyside

- Right into Paul Kruger Street, around Church Square

- Right into Madiba Street

- Stop at Tshwane House to meet the Mayor

- 14th Ave via Sisulu Street

Johannesburg, Thursday, November 7 (13:30-14:15)

- N1 Western Bypass. Take M1 to Smit Street

- Take exit 12 from De Villiers Graaff Motorway/M1

- Continue on Smit Street to Simmonds Street

- Team stops at FNB Offices

- Right into Anderson Street

- Left to Soweto Hwy/M70

Soweto, Thursday, November 7 (15:00-16:00)

- Bara to Maponya Mall

- Straight along Chris Hani to Koma Road and Jabulani Mall

- Bolani Road to Hector Peterson Memorial

- Drive down and join Klipspruit Valley Road

- Drive behind Orlando Stadium

- At the traffic light turn right

Durban, Friday, November 8 (10:00-12:00)

- Depart City Hall

- Follow Anton Lembede Street

- Right on Joseph Nduli Street

- Right on Dr Pixley Kaseme Street

- Left on Stalwart Simelane Street

- Left on Braam Fisher

- Right Samora Michel

East London, Saturday, November 9 (10:00-14:00)

- Depart East London City Hall

- Follow Oxford Street

- NY Express

- Turns into Madtasne Access

- Spine Road

- Left on Jiba

Port Elizabeth, Sunday, November 10 (10:00-13:00)

- Depart Port Elizabeth City Hall

- New Brighton

- Kwazakhele-Wolman Stadium

- Zwide

- Motherwell-Peace Park

- Uitenhage

- Green Acres Mall

Cape Town (Langa), Monday, November 11 (10:00-11:00)

- Jakes Gerwel Drive

- Left on Washington Street

- Left on Bhunga Avenue

- Left N'dabeni Street

- Into Rhodes

- Back on to Washington Street

Cape Town (CBD), Monday, November 11 (11:30-13:00)

- Depart City Hall

- Darling Street right into Adderley Street

- Along Adderley, left into Strand Street

- Up Strand Street and left into Long Street

- Along Long Street, right into Buitensingel

- Up Buitensingel and right turn into Loop Street

- Right into Hans Strijdom Avenue

- Left turn into Heerengracht at the Fountain Circle

- Right turn into Hertzog Boulevard

NOTE:

The Springboks' flight from Japan via Sydney - with Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi and a number of other players on board - will only land in Johannesburg after 19:00 on Tuesday, November 5. The first batch of players, which will include, among others, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, are due to arrive between 16:30-16:45.

Source: Sport24