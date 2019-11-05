South Africa: 'Show Your Face!' Public Yells At Uyinene Mrwetyana's Murder Accused As Case Heads to High Court

Photo: Zuki Lamani/Facebook
Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered in a post office in Cape Town.
5 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

The investigation against the man accused of the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana is complete and the case is set to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

Luyanda Botha appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where he again indicated he would not be applying for bail.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa on Tuesday lifted the order barring the media from identifying him, and allowed for him to be photographed. He is charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock will appear for the State in the murder case.

As Botha took his seat in the dock, members in the public gallery shouted "show your face!". He refused to look up, and was wearing a hoodie.

His case was postponed to Thursday for indictment and for transfer to the High Court.

As Botha left the courtroom, some members in the public were upset that he didn't apply for bail, with someone in the crowd saying the public wants to "get him".

A handful of protesters meanwhile gathered outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in support of Uyinene.

Mrwetyana's murder made international headlines when it emerged that she was killed in the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont the same day she disappeared - Saturday, August 24.

She had attempted to pick up a package earlier in the day, where Botha, who had been serving her, allegedly told her to come back later in the day after business hours.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Mrwetyana Murder-Accused Faces Insults in South African Court
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.