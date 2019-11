US Congresswoman Ilhan Oman has donated $5000 towards the Beledweyne floods victims.

Somalis in the diaspora including Minnesota which has the largest number of immigrants in North America have been fund raising towards what has been termed as the most devastating calamity in South Central Somalia in recent years.

Others organisations such as the UN, Save the children have chipped in to aid the victims.

It us expected that the heavy rains will continue to cause havoc in the country.