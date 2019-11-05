South Africa: Four Bok World Cup Winners Get Barbarians Call-Up

5 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Four Springboks have been added to the Barbarians squad ahead of the invitation team's November internationals.

The Barbarians announced on Tuesday that Rugby World Cup winners Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira , Lukhanyo Am , Makazole Mapimpi and Herschel Jantjies will join them as they prepare to face Fiji at Twickenham (November 16).

The BaaBaas will also face Brazil in Sao Paolo (November 20) and Wales in Cardiff (November 30).

The Springbok quartet will also be joined by former Bok flyhalf Morne Steyn as the Barbarians continue to name star attractions ahead of the Fiji match.

Irish legend Rory Best was also recently named to play, as well as French centre Mathieu Bastareaud.

More names will be added to the Barbarians list in the coming days, with England coach Eddie Jones to mentor them against the Fijians.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

