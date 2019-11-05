Sudan Army Denies Yemen War Casualty Claims

4 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sanaa / Khartoum — The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) has denied claims by the El Houthi group that more than 4,000 Sudanese soldiers have been killed since involvement in the Yemen war.

In a press conference in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Saturday, boradcast by Ida'at, Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree said that the total losses of Sudanese government forces since the beginning of its participation in the war exceeds 8,000 dead and wounded, including 4,253 dead.

He said that the Saudi-United Arab Emirates coalition does not transfer the bodies of fallen Sudanese soldiers to their families.

"Baseless"

SAF spokesman Brig Gen Amer El Hasan reacted to the words of Saree by calling them "baseless" and reiterated that the Sudanese forces will not withdraw from Yemen until an official decision has been issued.

He explained that the withdrawal of 10,000 Sudanese soldiers from Yemen as recently reported by the Middle East Monitor, is inaccurate.

"Sudanese forces are deployed on all fronts in Yemen and their whereabouts cannot be disclosed," he stated.

RSF

Since 2015, Sudan has a large Rapid Support Forces (RSF) contingent in the war in Yemen, which is now part of the coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Unofficial estimates say that the real number of Sudanese troops participating in the war in Yemen is close to 10,000 soldiers, mostly from the RSF - which is now formally included in the SAF, as agreed in the Constitutional Document in August.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.