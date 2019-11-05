South Africa: 'Climate Criminals, We're Watching You,' Chant Anti-Fossil Fuel Protesters

5 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Noah Tobias

Demonstrators outside the Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town covered the floor with molasses in a symbolic protest against fossil fuel use. The group belongs to a social movement called Extinction Rebellion, which has organised a wave of strikes and marches across the globe. Its key demand: end fossil fuel use, now.

Africa Oil Week is one of the largest conferences of its kind on the African continent, drawing energy ministers from Ethiopia, Ghana, Senegal, and elsewhere. Oil executives come from afar to make deals and discover new drilling opportunities.

A small group of activists linked to the Extinction Rebellion social movement protested inside the Cape Town Convention Centre from about 8.15am as the conference began with the opening address by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

"We're here to stop this exploitation of Africa and the African people," explained one of the protesters, a silver-haired man named Sven. "There are a lot of ministers, African officials, and people from BP and Shell trying to get exploration rights. This is a good opportunity to show a bit of force, to show that we're not going to sit down."

Why spread molasses? According to demonstrator Peter Benjamin, it represents...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

