South Africa: Police On Ministerial Imbizo and Launch of 2019/2020 Safer Festive Season Operations in Limpopo

4 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale MP, accompanied by the MEC for Transport and Community Safety Mr Namane Dickson Masemola, the National Head of the Hawks Lieutenant General, (Dr, Adv) (SOEG) Lebea, Deputy National Commissioner Policing Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola and the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba today attended the Ministerial Imbizo under the theme "Zizojik izinto" aimed at Gender Based Violence, murder, rape and trio crimes. The event was also used for the Provincial Launch of the Festive Season Operations.

The event took place at Lorraine Happy Fighters Sports Ground at Sekororo in the Maruleng Municipality under Maake policing presinct outside Tzaneen.

The following dignitaries were also in attendance: Kgoshi Sekororo, the Director of Home Affairs in the Province Mr. Matsaung, District and Local Mayors, the Traditional leadership in the area, Deputy Provincial Commissioners, Provincial Heads, Cluster Commanders, Station Commanders, Unit Commanders and Police officers from all level of command, Provincial CSF Board Chairperson, Provincial CPF Chairperson and Mr JJ Maake (MP).

The proceedings commenced with a courtesy visit to the Sekororo Traditional Authority, followed by a briefing session led by the Deputy Minister Mr Cassel Mathale MP. The briefing session was opened with a prayer by the local pastor (Doctor) Bishop Rasakanya and he prayed for unity and safety throughout the event.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, outlined the program of the day's gathering and thereafter, the floor was opened for any queries and clarification. Both the Deputy National Commissioners and the Provincial Commissioner attended to the concerns raised.

The Deputy Minister closed the session by responding to all the questions, some of them being to give progress on the envisaged building of the new police station in the area and the reaction time by the local Police when attending to complainants.

After words of support from different stakeholders, the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba handed the Provincial Festive Season Operational Plan over to the Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola who in turn handed it over to the Deputy Minister of Police Mr Cassel Mathale MP.

Community members were given platform to raise their concerns. These concerns were all responded to. The event was characterized by performances by various community based groups and display by the SAPS and other emergency services.

The gathering culminated into the address by the Deputy Minister of Police who wrapped up everything that came out during the event.

Issued by: South African Police Service

