South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Sends Condolences After Member Lost a Life in a Motor Vehicle Accident

4 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga sent her condolences to the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of Warrant Officer Sakhumzi Janda who was attached at Butterworth Cluster. He was involved in a motor vehicle accident and succumbed to injuries.

It is alleged that on 03 November 2019 at about 13:00, Warrant Officer Janda was driving his vehicle on N2 road in Timane A/A coming from Mjanyane turn off to Dutywa.

It is further alleged that after crossing a river, approaching an incline, He lost control of his vehicle and was involved in a fatal accident. He succumbed to his wounds and was certified dead on the scene. He was off duty during the accident. He lives behind his wife and three children.

He was travelling with four passengers on this journey. Two (2) out of the four (4) passengers fell out of the moving vehicle and sustained serious injuries. They were taken for medical attention to a nearby hospital and are in a serious condition.

Lt Gen Ntshinga sent her heartfelt condolences to the wife, kids and immediate family and colleagues of the deceased.

"The SAPS will offer all relevant assistance to the family during this difficult moment," said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

