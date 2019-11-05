South Africa: Pollard, the Quiet Hero of the Bok Campaign

5 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

As Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in the Yokohama International Stadium on Saturday, and his teammates and management staff celebrated wildly with the skipper, one man stood towards the back of the pack, wearing a satisfied smile.

Flyhalf Handré Pollard wasn't front and centre of the celebrations, which was fitting because he wasn't at the forefront of most minds in the immediate aftermath off victory.

But in a quietly vital way, Pollard was central to the Boks' Rugby World Cup 2019 success, not only with 22 points in the final, but with his contributions throughout the campaign.

At 25, Pollard could lead the Boks' line for the next four years. He is only reaching his peak, having started his Test career as a 20-year-old in 2014.

After two seasons of injuries that were life-changing in every way, Pollard delivered in the biggest stage in Japan to fulfil his undoubted potential, which saw him voted World Junior Player of the Year in 2014.

He top scored at RWC 2019 with 69 points, landing 16 penalties in the process. He is South Africa's all-time leading RWC scorer with 162 points in 13 matches.

Crucially, in the semi-final and final in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.