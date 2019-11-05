South Africa: Pollard, the Quiet Hero of the Bok Campaign

analysis

As Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in the Yokohama International Stadium on Saturday, and his teammates and management staff celebrated wildly with the skipper, one man stood towards the back of the pack, wearing a satisfied smile.

Flyhalf Handré Pollard wasn't front and centre of the celebrations, which was fitting because he wasn't at the forefront of most minds in the immediate aftermath off victory.

But in a quietly vital way, Pollard was central to the Boks' Rugby World Cup 2019 success, not only with 22 points in the final, but with his contributions throughout the campaign.

At 25, Pollard could lead the Boks' line for the next four years. He is only reaching his peak, having started his Test career as a 20-year-old in 2014.

After two seasons of injuries that were life-changing in every way, Pollard delivered in the biggest stage in Japan to fulfil his undoubted potential, which saw him voted World Junior Player of the Year in 2014.

He top scored at RWC 2019 with 69 points, landing 16 penalties in the process. He is South Africa's all-time leading RWC scorer with 162 points in 13 matches.

Crucially, in the semi-final and final in...