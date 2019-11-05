South Africa: Bright Future for Boks If Rassie Stays the Course

4 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

While South Africa was celebrating the Springboks' 32-12 Rugby World Cup final win over England in Yokohama on Saturday, outgoing coach Rassie Erasmus already had one eye on the future.

Rassie Erasmus, whose official designation is Director of Rugby at the South African Rugby Union, has doubled up as Springbok coach for the past 20 months. Late in 2018, he made it clear he would not continue the dual role after Rugby World Cup 2019 and in the days leading up to the final he reiterated this.

Considering his manic work ethic and the number of hours he poured into "project Springbok", it's no surprise he can't keep up this pace indefinitely.

In addition to the Bok head-coaching role, which is a full-time job in itself, Erasmus also hammered out an entirely new professional contracting model, assisted the Junior Bok and Women's programme and did dozens of other jobs the position of rugby director demands. Something has to give.

But that doesn't mean much has to change. Erasmus is two years into a six-year contract in which he set a course not only for the Springboks, but the South African game as a whole. He should consider finishing what he's...

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

