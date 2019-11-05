South Africa: The Backfiring of the EFF's Attempt to Rain On the Boks' - and SA's - Parade

analysis

For many South Africans, Saturday's Springbok World Cup Rugby victory was a time for joy and unity. For the EFF though, the sight of a united team of diverse players beating the best the rest of the world has on offer, is bad news.

The Rugby World Cup victory by the Springboks on Saturday is inevitably being seen as a moment of national reconciliation, with people focusing on what it means for a black South Africa captain to hold aloft a trophy after leading a team that was once a potent symbol of apartheid.

For some, it is a holiday from the problems that plague us. Still, the events of the weekend have also exposed how some benefit from fanning divisions in society. For them, the sight of a team of people from different parts of our society beating the best in the world as a united team is bad news. And so they have to do everything they can to distract us and kill the moment.

The victory by the national rugby team on Saturday could not have been scripted better. Led by Siya Kolisi, a man from an incredibly poor background, a team involving players from most of...