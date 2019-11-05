South Africa: 'Bantustan Bills' Trample On the Rights of Rural People

analysis

The two bills default to the colonial and apartheid denial of the property rights of people who have inherited their homes and land over generations.

The Traditional Courts Bill (TCB) that the ANC pushed through the National Assembly just before the 2019 elections is suddenly on a fast track through the National Council of Provinces.

The version adopted by the National Assembly this year was a shock to opponents because it was so similar to a 2008 version that had been taken off the table. Concerted opposition to that bill led to it being defeated - twice. First in 2011, then in 2014 when the majority of provinces refused to support it in the National Council of Provinces.

The current bill compels the 18 million South Africans living in the boundaries of the former homelands to subject themselves to a legal system where traditional leaders are accorded coercive powers that surpass any that chiefs had during colonialism and apartheid.

It obliges these citizens to appear before traditional courts once summoned, and makes it virtually impossible for them to opt out of these courts. This creates a segregated system of justice.

The people who opposed the bill in 2008 warned of...