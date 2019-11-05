Sudan: Prime Minister Concludes Visit to North Darfur State

El-Fasher — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok and his accompanying delegation concluded visit to El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur State , Monday which last for one day during which he got acquainted with the citizens' overall situations , efforts made by the State government to realize security and stability , provision of services and pushing forward efforts on free repatriation for displaced people.

The Premier's accompanying delegation comprised Ministers of Cabinet Affairs, Federal Government Chamber and Youth and Sport.

Dr Hamdok met during his visit with representatives of IDPs at Abu Shoak and Zamzam camps and listened to their demands which represented in maintaining security at villages of voluntary return , provision of basic services and addressing the root causes of refuge and displacement issue.

The Prime Minister, in turn, promised to incorporate their views and ideas in efforts of achievement of peace.

He also held meeting with government and security committee of the state of North Darfur during which he was informed on the government plans and programs on achievement of sustainable peace and implementation of development and service projects , commending endeavors made the state government on those fields.

The Premier's visit program also included holding meetings with chieftains and representatives of Forces of Freedom and Change in North Darfur.

Dr Hamdok inspected as part of his visit to North Darfur State, El-Fasher University, the new accidence and emergency hospital, the El-Fasher teaching hospital , south El-Fsher hospital , kidney dialysis center and El-Fasher grand mosque besides inaugurating branch of Central Bank of Sudan(CBOS) and concluding his visit by speaking to media.