Sudan: German Ambassador Meets Khartoum University Vice-Chancellor

Khartoum — Vice-Chancellor of Khartoum University, Professor Fadwa Abdul-Rahman Ali Taha met at his office Monday Ambassador of Germany to Sudan Ulrich Klockner.

The meeting, which was attended by Director of Infloramtiona nd Public Relations Directorate, Dr Mamdoh Mohamed Al-Hassan, Director of External Relatiosn Directorate, Dr Abul-Qasim Al-Tayeb, Head of German Language at Faculty of Arts , Mohamed Yousif and Samiha Isahaq , translator at German embassy in Khartoum discussed aspects of joint cooperation

The Vice- Chancellor welcomed the German ambassador visit to the university and affirmed strength of Sudan-Germany relations, indicating that a number of the university lecturers have conducted their high studies at German universities

Ambassador Klockner pledged to work for further understanding and cooperation between Khartoum university and German universities , especially in areas of scientific research and scholarships.

He also pledged to consider support of the university labs which were affected during the sit-in breakup incidents.