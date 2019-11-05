Sudan: German Ambassador Meets Khartoum University Vice-Chancellor

5 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Vice-Chancellor of Khartoum University, Professor Fadwa Abdul-Rahman Ali Taha met at his office Monday Ambassador of Germany to Sudan Ulrich Klockner.

The meeting, which was attended by Director of Infloramtiona nd Public Relations Directorate, Dr Mamdoh Mohamed Al-Hassan, Director of External Relatiosn Directorate, Dr Abul-Qasim Al-Tayeb, Head of German Language at Faculty of Arts , Mohamed Yousif and Samiha Isahaq , translator at German embassy in Khartoum discussed aspects of joint cooperation

The Vice- Chancellor welcomed the German ambassador visit to the university and affirmed strength of Sudan-Germany relations, indicating that a number of the university lecturers have conducted their high studies at German universities

Ambassador Klockner pledged to work for further understanding and cooperation between Khartoum university and German universities , especially in areas of scientific research and scholarships.

He also pledged to consider support of the university labs which were affected during the sit-in breakup incidents.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Education
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.