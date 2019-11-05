Chad: Stabilisation of Lake Chad Basin - Stakeholders Roll Out Regional Strategic Plan

The five-year plan on peace and development of the area has nine cardinal pillars of operation across member countries of the basin

Efforts at ensuring the return to peace and security for the sustainable development of the Lake Chad Basin area have been outlined in a strategic plan by stakeholders. Meeting at the Ministry of External Relations on October 31, 2019 member countries of the Lake Chad Basin, an area unfortunately of terrorism attacks which subsequently have disrupted several activities, met to harmonise and make known the plan to members of the diplomatic corps and partners. The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum, chaired the session on the putting in place of a regional stabilisation strategy together with the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Mamman Nuhu and members of the diplomatic corps. The strategic plan englobes dispositions at the political level in bringing peace and enabling the population exploit the economic advantage of the basin through humanitarian and military action.

Going by the plan, nine principal pillars revolving around cross-border cooperation, security, disarmament and reintegration, governance, education, prevention of violent extremist an the autonomisation of women and youths will be elaborated upon. A total of eight regions from four different countries (Cameroon, Nigeria, Niger and Chad) will be directly involved in the strategic plan with technical assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Minister Adoum Gargoum after listening to the plan said the stabilisation of the area has been a priority for the governments of the concerned countries. "Where there is instability, poverty likeably follows because there is no education. It is therefore imperative for the Lake Chad Basin to be socially and politically secured,' he stated. Ambassador Mamman Nuhu on his part paid homage to the several officers who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of peace.