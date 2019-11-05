Cameroon: 'We Will Review All Our Activities'

Prince Ekosso, National President, United Socialist Democratic Party.

What are the political plans of your party, especially as the year is coming to an end? This is the time for stock taking. We will review all our activities, and have as focus the Major National Dialogue (MND) which just took place and whose implementation we are awaiting. It is a major kicker to our political plans for 2020. We cannot plan against any elections without knowing or having in mind what the "joker" of the CPDM is. We need to know how the CPDM will respond to the Major National Dialogue (MND). And we know that it's going to come within the next House of Assemblies. Rest assured that our goal, like any political party, is to acquire power democratically. We will beat the ruling party to their game because their negatives are working in our favour.

What are your party's preparations in anticipation for upcoming elections? Fair play. We know that people in the crisis-affected North West and South West Regions are asking themselves if elections will be held under such prevailing conditions. So, it is for the ruling party to ensure there are elections in the two troubled regions. That is a political disenfranchisement that should not be accepted. Let Cameroonians vote and vote massively. We will be present all over the national territory. But, we aren't myopic. Our political bases will be in the NW and SW. We are young. We shall grow. One day, it could be next year, we will engender the free and fair elections our country deserves for a good leadership.

As National President of USDP, what concretely is your party doing to ensure persons of voting age participate in any electoral process? We understand that there are some forces that do not want people to vote in order to perpetrate the political robbery we have lived over decades. Where have you seen parties galvanize population to go vote. There is a voters scam machinery which has been denied over the years, which is not of USDP's making. We will use the game of such to beat them because they have always worked for the opposition. We want genuine change, through the ballot box. If we are comprehensively defeated at the polls through clean and clear elections, we will throw in the towel and work harder the next time. It is that simple. Should that fail, we will fight for the recognition of each vote. I can at least guarantee you that.