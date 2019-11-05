Cameroon: Diseases Control, Prevention - Cameroon's Support Solicited

Prime Minister Chief Joseph Dion Ngute on November 4, 2019 had discussions with the Director of the Africa Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention John Nkengasong.

The African Heads of State some three years ago established the regional office of the African Union Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) in Libreville, Gabon and the centre needs to go operational. The CDC supports all African countries to improve surveillance, emergency response and prevention in infectious diseases. The Director of the CDC, John Nkengasong came to the Star Building on November 4, 2019 to discuss with Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute seeking the country's support. He told the press after meeting the Prime Minister that, "We were discussing Cameroon's support and collaboration with the African Union's Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention to work together to kick start the regional centre in Libreville, Gabon." He disclosed that, "We really want to see Cameroon use its strategic potentials and location to work with member States so that the centre can actually work in a network fashion." Dr Nkengasong said Cameroon had health institutions that could serve as an inspiration.

Their discussions, he further said, also concerned the strengthening of local capacities in Cameroon so that it can lead to the establishment of a national public health institution that will enhance the capability to rapidly respond to diseases outbreaks. Responding to some media reports relating to the presence of Ebola in Cameroon, the CDC Director said, "Cameroon is not one of the frontline countries that we should be bothered with. Cameroon will not be considered as those countries in which people need to receive Ebola vaccine." Stressing the need to be always prepared, he said, Cameroon just needs to strengthen its own response capability to be able to dictate and rapidly respond to diseases.