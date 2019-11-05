Zimbabwe: Gumbo Yet to Appear in Court

5 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in charge of Implementation and Monitoring Joram McDonald Gumbo briefly appeared at the Harare magistrates court today before being taken back to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission's (ZACC) head office before his initial court appearance.

His lawyer Mr Selby Hwacha said he did not know why his client had been called back.

"We have been recalled to ZACC head office and at the moment we are not sure why we are going back there," he said.

"We have not been charged also on an offence involving US$37 million. No warned and cautioned statement was recorded from my client in respect to that.

We are only aware of charges relating to CMED and CAAZ. I can't comment further for now. I will be in a position to comment when I get to ZAAC."

