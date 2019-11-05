Zimbabwe: Chief Chipuriro Blames Biting Economy for Moral Decay

Chief Chipuriro of Guruve has blamed social and moral decadence which has become a thing of the days in his area on the worsening economic situation which he said is forcing people into indulging in immoral behaviour.

The tongue lashing traditional leader said most young girls and even married women have of late resorted to prostitution in order to earn a living while young men are stealing with worst cases being fatal robberies.

"This economic situation has gone out of hand and urgent measures have to be taken because we are having a lot of moral decay.

"Young ladies, older women are seen milling around bottle stores indulging in promiscuous activates. Marriages are being destroyed after one is caught. Some of the women have also joined men in stealing.

"We are receiving several reports of robberies, murders and most of the perpetrators say it because of the economy, they don't have anything to feed their families with and they turn to easier but dangerous ways of making money," Chief Chipuriro said.

He said the government has to swiftly move in to make sure the situation is averted or else communities will be destroyed.

"The government should not fold hands, it needs to intervene and save, mainly, young people who are feeling the pinch of this economy," he added.

Zimbabwe has one of the highest unemployment rates with estimated figures standing at 94 percent while average incomes are less than $1 a day and life expectancy is just 36 years and the majority of the affected are young people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Each year, more than 15 000 people graduate from universities but the country has little to nothing to offer for them and the majority skip the border in search for greener pastures.

One University of Zimbabwe graduate who spoke on condition of anonymity said it is virtually useless to be a graduate.

"How do you tell your children or younger siblings that it is important to be educated when jobs if you are lucky enough to get one have worthless salaries? I would rather indulge in quick deals like selling money on the black market or cross the border to survive," said the Business Administration student.

The worthless currency is also one of the reasons people are fleeing the country; by some estimates up to one-third of Zimbabweans now live abroad, mainly In South Africa.

A farm worker, Tendai Machona said it is now impossible to stay in the area as most people are preferring to leave for better opportunities

"They prefer to try their luck in South Africa where at least the money is worth something. Crossing the border is one dangerous thing and there are risks of one being deported back home," he said.

The International Monitory Fund (IMF) has predicted a very tough time ahead for the country.

"The country is obviously in a difficult position and we expect a contraction in 2019. Part of it is driven by an exogenous shock which is beyond the government's control. Think for instance about Cyclone Idai and the drought," said IMF Zimbabwe representative Patrick Imam.