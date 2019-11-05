Zimbabwe: Carling Black Label Pool Tourney Return Big, Better

5 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Delta Beverages this afternoon announced the return of the Carling Black Label national Pool Tournament, 236Chat can reveal.

The tournaments, which are spread all over the country, will run from 9 November to 30 November with beer lovers set to win big in the competition.

In the past, the competition has unearthed a number of pool players from both men and women with most of them winning life changing awards.

In a statement, announced the return of the competition, the dates and prizes to be won.

"Carling Black Label is the beer that recognizes the game of pool as a major passion point for its consumers and that is why the brand has sponsored the Carling Black Label National Pool Tournaments for many years now. This is driven by the efforts to develop and reward the spirit of championship amongst our consumers.

"The Carling Black Label National Pool Tournament campaign will begin with the regional tournaments which kick on Saturday 9 November 2019 with games played across the country. The winners from these games will stand a chance to clinch spots to the Finals. In the Finals, there will be 64 men and 32 women battling it out to win the coveted prizes that we are giving away this year. Carling Black Label will be rewarding the two winners, from the men and women's divisions with a pool table and ZWL$10,000," read the statement.

