Zimbabwe: Nurses Strike Illegal, Council

5 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Paidamoyo Chipunza

The Harare City Council has ordered its nurses who withdrew labour yesterday citing incapacitation to terminate the mass job action and report for duty today arguing that their action was illegal.

In an internal memo dated November 4 2019, Harare City's acting human capital director Retired Major Matthew Marara said disciplinary action will be taken against those who fail to take heed of the Council's call.

"It should be made known to the striking nurses that ZURCNWU (Zimbabwe Urban and Rural Council Nurses Workers Union) has no legal mandate to call for any job action. Neither has the call for this job action met the legal requirements expected of a lawful job action," said Rtd Maj Marara.

More to follow...

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Health
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.