Zimbabwe: Nurses Strike Illegal, Council

The Harare City Council has ordered its nurses who withdrew labour yesterday citing incapacitation to terminate the mass job action and report for duty today arguing that their action was illegal.

In an internal memo dated November 4 2019, Harare City's acting human capital director Retired Major Matthew Marara said disciplinary action will be taken against those who fail to take heed of the Council's call.

"It should be made known to the striking nurses that ZURCNWU (Zimbabwe Urban and Rural Council Nurses Workers Union) has no legal mandate to call for any job action. Neither has the call for this job action met the legal requirements expected of a lawful job action," said Rtd Maj Marara.

More to follow...