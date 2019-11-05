Zimbabwe: New Medical Aid Guidelines Kick in

The Association of Health Care Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) has come up with a reference pricing list for services by medical aid societies and providers, which is expected to serve as a baseline against which either members' benefits can be determined or providers' fees can be charged.

According to the list which became effective on November 1 2019, medical aid societies are expected to pay general practitioners a ceiling of $321 for initial visit by each member.

An initial visit to specialist practitioners has been pegged at an average of $1 000.

AHFoZ chief executive officer Ms Shylet Sanyanga said this latest development was expected to cushion members against huge co-payments and shortfalls, which members are currently battling with.

