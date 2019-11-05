Zimbabwe: New Medical Aid Guidelines Kick in

5 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Paidamoyo Chipunza

The Association of Health Care Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) has come up with a reference pricing list for services by medical aid societies and providers, which is expected to serve as a baseline against which either members' benefits can be determined or providers' fees can be charged.

According to the list which became effective on November 1 2019, medical aid societies are expected to pay general practitioners a ceiling of $321 for initial visit by each member.

An initial visit to specialist practitioners has been pegged at an average of $1 000.

AHFoZ chief executive officer Ms Shylet Sanyanga said this latest development was expected to cushion members against huge co-payments and shortfalls, which members are currently battling with.

More to follow...

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.