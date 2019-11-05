Angolan Armed Forces Join Polio Vaccination Campaign

Luanda — Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) are expected to join the first stage of the vaccination campaign against polio, to be conducted on November 15-17, the Health minister, Silvia Lutukuta, said on Monday.

Silvia Lutukuta said so at a meeting that brought together officials from the Ministry of Health, the Provincial Government of Luanda and Municipal administrators.

The minister underscored that the presence of the Armed Forces' staff will secure the full coverage of Luanda Province, adding that a meeting has been scheduled with senior officers of FAA to determine the number of voluntaries to take part in the campaign.

Silvia Lutukuta also explained that helicopters have also been requested to aid in reaching remote zones.