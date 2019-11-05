Angolan Armed Forces Join Polio Vaccination Campaign

5 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) are expected to join the first stage of the vaccination campaign against polio, to be conducted on November 15-17, the Health minister, Silvia Lutukuta, said on Monday.

Silvia Lutukuta said so at a meeting that brought together officials from the Ministry of Health, the Provincial Government of Luanda and Municipal administrators.

The minister underscored that the presence of the Armed Forces' staff will secure the full coverage of Luanda Province, adding that a meeting has been scheduled with senior officers of FAA to determine the number of voluntaries to take part in the campaign.

Silvia Lutukuta also explained that helicopters have also been requested to aid in reaching remote zones.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Polio
Southern Africa
Health
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Angola
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.