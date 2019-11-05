Zimbabwe: NetOne, HIT Strike Deal to Push Innovation

Mobile network operator, NetOne yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) to advance innovations through research and development.

The partnership will see NetOne offering funding to students with innovative ideas as well as coming up with a an innovative hub at the institution that will provide 4G network which happens to be the strongest in the country so far.

Standing in for NetOne chief executive officer (CEO) Lazarus Muchenje, Darlington Gutu praised the partnership which he said has the potential to unlock opportunities for both entities.

"This deal will unlock opportunities for both entities as well as the potential to commercialize and monetize the innovative ideas the team will generate," he said.

HIT Director of Technology, Transfer licencing and commercialization center Talon Garikai expressed hope that the partnership will bear fruits for the country.

"We have been in a partnership with NetOne for a long time now and this is just an official event," he said.

Garikai added that HIT is expecting the partnership to last a life time as it has chances of significantly contributing to national development.

