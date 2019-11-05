South Africa: Ratings Agencies and the Second Coming - for Change to Happen, We Have to Sink to the Bottom

5 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sam Mkokeli

The Treasury can no longer explain just how bad the situation is. The politicians, on the other hand, cannot hear the strained voices of the number crunchers and policy crafters. The falcon cannot hear the falconer, WB Yeats would say in The Second Coming. Maybe things need to fall apart, and fall apart seriously, for anything to change.

The metaphor is dead. So is its cousin, the cliché. We can no longer refer to the "Asian Tigers" as an example of developmental economics prowess. That would send the mind straight into the gutter. And Eskom is no longer the "elephant in the room". All that colourful expression is gone. We are left with just pitiful, dry words. Straight up and down dryspeak. That is because the economy is in trouble, and the National Treasury has run out of ways to state this. It has been a decade of decline.

In 2009, Moody's ranked us as investment grade: So did Fitch and S&P Global.

Today, Moody's is warning us that our days as the elite investment grade class are numbered. In short, if nothing changes real quick, "the axe will fall".

We are in this situation because the politicians do not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.