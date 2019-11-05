South Africa: Methodists Open Their Hearts As Refugees, Congregants Share Sunday Services

4 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Noah Tobias

Since last Wednesday, hundreds of refugees have been housed in Cape Town's Central Methodist Church following their forcible eviction from a building they were occupying in protest. On Sunday, refugees and congregants alike gathered for services, sharing hopes, prayers, and concerns.

After an energetic pre-service medley of song and dance, Reverend Alan Storey addressed his congregation of refugees gathered at the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town on Sunday:

"It is wonderful to hear the rhythm of your faith, the songs of your heart," he told the smiling crowd. Refugees filled the pews, their belongings and bedspreads lining the perimeter of the church.

"Sometimes fear can make us forgetful," the minister preached. "Sometimes power can make us forgetful. So I want to remind us this morning of a number of things that I hope and pray we will not forget."

"Before you are a refugee," Storey told the room, "before you are a foreign national, before you are an asylum seeker, you are a human being.

"Sometimes when you don't have a place you can call home, you may begin to forget that you are...

