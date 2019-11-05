South Africa: SAPS Conducts an Awareness Campaign to Caution Steynsburg Residents Against Crime

press release

Yesterday, 04 November 2019 the Aliwal North Cluster South African Police Service (SAPS) embarked on an awareness campaign to caution residents of Steynsburg about crimes such as ATM fraud, house-breaking, and alcohol abuse.

The integrated awareness campaign was comprised of members from Cluster Youth Desk, Steynsburg Community Policing Forum (CPF) and Youth Desk, Corporate Communication, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit, Cluster Commercial Crimes Task Team Unit, Cluster Women's Network, and the Steynsburg and Aliwal North Community Policing Officers (CPO)

Steynsburg is a small town in the Karoo, with a sheep farming community where stock theft, according to the areas SAPS crime statistics, is the most contributing crime. However, Steynsburg is larger an area where unemployment is rife and poverty is widespread.

This is the reason that the SAPS thought it imperative that they address the social conditions attributed by the socio-economic state with a door-to- door awareness campaign.

The FSC was able to address issues of underage drinking and issues of rape, while the Commercial Crimes Unit assisted in helping individuals who have been defrauded and offered advice on ATM safety. The partnership with the CPF enabled all SAPS Units to understand the challenges faced by the community and also bridge a reach between the police service and the community.

Aliwal North Cluster Commander, Colonel Mpho Rabela, thanked the collaboration and partnership with the CPF, "Without the insight and assistance of the CPF, it would be difficult to pin-point problems unique to a particular area, and therefore we cherish this partnership as it plays an important role in combating crime and delivering needed services. Thank you to all the SAPS members who are able to offer help and services to vulnerable members of society," he said.