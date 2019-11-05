South Africa: SAPS Conducts an Awareness Campaign to Caution Steynsburg Residents Against Crime

5 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday, 04 November 2019 the Aliwal North Cluster South African Police Service (SAPS) embarked on an awareness campaign to caution residents of Steynsburg about crimes such as ATM fraud, house-breaking, and alcohol abuse.

The integrated awareness campaign was comprised of members from Cluster Youth Desk, Steynsburg Community Policing Forum (CPF) and Youth Desk, Corporate Communication, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit, Cluster Commercial Crimes Task Team Unit, Cluster Women's Network, and the Steynsburg and Aliwal North Community Policing Officers (CPO)

Steynsburg is a small town in the Karoo, with a sheep farming community where stock theft, according to the areas SAPS crime statistics, is the most contributing crime. However, Steynsburg is larger an area where unemployment is rife and poverty is widespread.

This is the reason that the SAPS thought it imperative that they address the social conditions attributed by the socio-economic state with a door-to- door awareness campaign.

The FSC was able to address issues of underage drinking and issues of rape, while the Commercial Crimes Unit assisted in helping individuals who have been defrauded and offered advice on ATM safety. The partnership with the CPF enabled all SAPS Units to understand the challenges faced by the community and also bridge a reach between the police service and the community.

Aliwal North Cluster Commander, Colonel Mpho Rabela, thanked the collaboration and partnership with the CPF, "Without the insight and assistance of the CPF, it would be difficult to pin-point problems unique to a particular area, and therefore we cherish this partnership as it plays an important role in combating crime and delivering needed services. Thank you to all the SAPS members who are able to offer help and services to vulnerable members of society," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.