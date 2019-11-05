South Africa: Double Murder Suspect Sought By Provincial Detectives

5 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

If you know the whereabouts of 35 year old Mthetheleli Ntondini, kindly call Detective Constable Mpendulo Tyali on 078 257 9172, as he is wanted for a double murder he committed in Gugulethu. A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the Cape Town High Court. On 2018-03-11 Ntondini shot and killed a 17 year old female and a 19 year old male in a possible love triangle in KTC. Ntondini, who associates himself with a gang called The Guptas has fled Gugulethu after the incident and is believed to be in the Khayelitsha area. He is regarded armed and dangerous.

Crime Stop can also be contacted on 08600 10111 and all information regarding this case will treated highly confidentially.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.