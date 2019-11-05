South Africa: Double Murder Suspect Sought By Provincial Detectives

press release

If you know the whereabouts of 35 year old Mthetheleli Ntondini, kindly call Detective Constable Mpendulo Tyali on 078 257 9172, as he is wanted for a double murder he committed in Gugulethu. A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the Cape Town High Court. On 2018-03-11 Ntondini shot and killed a 17 year old female and a 19 year old male in a possible love triangle in KTC. Ntondini, who associates himself with a gang called The Guptas has fled Gugulethu after the incident and is believed to be in the Khayelitsha area. He is regarded armed and dangerous.

Crime Stop can also be contacted on 08600 10111 and all information regarding this case will treated highly confidentially.