Nigeria: Alleged N100 Billion Fraud - Maina's Ill Health Stalls Trial

5 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Halimah Yahaya

The trial of the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, before the Federal High Court in Abuja, was on Tuesday stalled due to his ill health.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Maina had pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge of N100 billion pension fraud brought against him.

He is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious accounts and other fraudulent activities.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, officers of the Nigeria correctional facility approached the court with an enveloped letter containing a medical report issued by a doctor with the facility, Idowu Ajayi.

The judge, Okon Abang, after reading the content of the letter asked the prosecutor and defendants counsel if they are aware of Mr Maina's ill health.

Their answer was negative.

Following this, Mr Maina's counsel asked the court for a week adjournment to enable his client to get better.

The prosecutor, Mohammed Abubakar, then asked the court for an order directing the deputy comptroller of Nigeria correctional facility in charge of medicals to personally examine the defendant to ascertain his true state of health.

In a short ruling, Mr Abang held that a medical report cannot act as an order to stay proceedings.

He noted that the doctor who claimed to have examined the defendant did not include a time the defendant was supposed to have recovered.

The court, therefore, ordered the deputy comptroller of the Nigeria correctional facility in charge of medicals and welfare to examine the defendant.

The court adjourned to Bovember 7 for continuation of trial.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rhetoric, Inaction to Blame for South Africa's Xenophobic Riots?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.