South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Appoints Additional Special Envoys On SA Investments

4 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President strengthens Investment Envoys team and establishes Investment and Infrastructure OfficeAhead of the South Africa Investment Conference to be held in Sandton from 5-7 November 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken steps to strengthen South Africa's investment promotion drive by appointing additional Special Envoys on Investment and establishing a dedicated Investment and Infrastructure Office in the Presidency.

Four Special Envoys on Investment were appointed by the President in April 2018 to promote South Africa as an investment destination, facilitate resolution of administrative hurdles to investment and engage both domestic and foreign investors on the opportunities that exist in the country.

Since their appointment, the Envoys have been instrumental in mobilising investments announced at the inaugural Investment Conference in 2018, resolving challenges faced by different companies and addressing investor concerns on a number of key policy areas.

To strengthen the work of the Special Envoys, the President has appointed Mr Jeff Radebe, Mr Derek Hanekom and Ms Elizabeth Thabethe as new Special Envoys on Investment targeting specific areas.

Mr Jeff Radebe will drive investment promotion in the energy sector, focusing on Oil and Gas, Mr Derek Hanekom and Ms Elizabeth Thabethe will both be responsible for investment mobilization in the Tourism sector.

Through the Investment and Infrastructure Office, to be headed by former Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, the Presidency will continue to lead the national investment drive and ensure optimal use of the resources of the Infrastructure Fund.

The office will be responsible for developing the country's investment strategy, refining the institutional infrastructure for investment mobilisation, and establishing an investment intelligence capability.

The Investment and Infrastructure Office will also enable the Presidency to oversee coordination between all structures dealing with infrastructure development, including the Infrastructure Fund, which is being incubated at the Development Bank of Southern Africa. This will allow the Presidency to monitor progress and address blockages in priority infrastructure projects and the private sector projects identified through the Investment Conference.

To complete government's investment policy and architecture, the President will soon announce a Presidential Advisory Council on Investment. This council will advise on government's investment strategy and promote improved collaboration with the private sector, development partners, investment agencies and other social partners. The Council will comprise of persons with expertise in investment and development facilitation, drawn from South African, regional and international organisations and firms.

The President has expressed his gratitude to the new Special Envoys on Investment and Dr Ramokgopa for availing themselves to contribute to growing the South African economy and creating jobs for its people.

Issued by: The Presidency

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda’s New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Racist on the Run? South African Police Hunt Vicki Momberg
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uproar As Nigerian Army Insists On 'Operation Identify Yourself'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.