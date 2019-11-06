South Africa: EFF Benches Itself As MPs Sing, Dance to Celebrate the Springboks' Victory

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Rugby World Cup trophy as crowds welcome him at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg.
5 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

Olé, Olé, Olé and Shosholoza rang through the National Assembly chamber on Tuesday afternoon as a motion congratulating the Springboks on the Rugby World Cup victory was heard.

There was, however, one party that did not take part. While MPs from both sides of the aisle stood, sang, clapped and swayed, the EFF remained seated.

ANC MP Beauty Dlulane, who chairs the portfolio committee on sport, brought the motion without notice.

She asked the house to note "with great pride" that the Springboks defeated England in the final on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan. MPs cheered and applauded.

Dlulane welcomed the Springboks' "unwavering commitment to do the country proud" and acknowledged "the important role sports play in the programme of national cohesion".

She congratulated the team on a "well-deserved victory".

As she concluded, ANC and opposition MPs - bar the red-clad EFF MPs - stood up and applauded, before breaking out in song - first Olé, Olé, then Shosholoza.

When they started with Shosholoza, the more reserved MPs of the IFP and FF Plus took their seats.

One EFF MP broke ranks - Makoti Sibongile Khawula known to all as Mam'Khawula - danced with DA MP Darren Bergman.

House chairperson Madala Ntombela did not immediately call the House to order.

When the singing stopped, Ntombela said: "If I had my way, I think today we only needed to have one motion without notice."

EFF MP Peter Keetse raised a point of order.

"I was just flabbergasted by the members that side who do not take the work or Parliament extremely seriously," he said, pointing to the ANC benches.

"They are singing, they are dancing, they must go to the airport if they want to do that, not here. Here we are to work, not to clown around here. Please."

This took place shortly after some members of the Springbok team arrived back in the country at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Earlier during the sitting, ANC MPs said the EFF should go to a crèche after they raised points of order.

After the Boks' victory on Saturday, EFF MP and spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi drew the ire of many a South African supporter on Twitter with a tweet only congratulating Bok captain Siya Kolisi and stating "the rest" must be congratulated by British royal Prince Harry.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
A Hero's Welcome for South Africa's Rugby World Cup Champions
Springboks Demolish England, Recapture Rugby World Cup Glory!
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.