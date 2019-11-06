South Africa: EFF Benches Itself As MPs Sing, Dance to Celebrate the Springboks' Victory

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Rugby World Cup trophy as crowds welcome him at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg.

Olé, Olé, Olé and Shosholoza rang through the National Assembly chamber on Tuesday afternoon as a motion congratulating the Springboks on the Rugby World Cup victory was heard.

There was, however, one party that did not take part. While MPs from both sides of the aisle stood, sang, clapped and swayed, the EFF remained seated.

ANC MP Beauty Dlulane, who chairs the portfolio committee on sport, brought the motion without notice.

She asked the house to note "with great pride" that the Springboks defeated England in the final on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan. MPs cheered and applauded.

Dlulane welcomed the Springboks' "unwavering commitment to do the country proud" and acknowledged "the important role sports play in the programme of national cohesion".

She congratulated the team on a "well-deserved victory".

As she concluded, ANC and opposition MPs - bar the red-clad EFF MPs - stood up and applauded, before breaking out in song - first Olé, Olé, then Shosholoza.

When they started with Shosholoza, the more reserved MPs of the IFP and FF Plus took their seats.

One EFF MP broke ranks - Makoti Sibongile Khawula known to all as Mam'Khawula - danced with DA MP Darren Bergman.

House chairperson Madala Ntombela did not immediately call the House to order.

When the singing stopped, Ntombela said: "If I had my way, I think today we only needed to have one motion without notice."

EFF MP Peter Keetse raised a point of order.

"I was just flabbergasted by the members that side who do not take the work or Parliament extremely seriously," he said, pointing to the ANC benches.

"They are singing, they are dancing, they must go to the airport if they want to do that, not here. Here we are to work, not to clown around here. Please."

This took place shortly after some members of the Springbok team arrived back in the country at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Earlier during the sitting, ANC MPs said the EFF should go to a crèche after they raised points of order.

After the Boks' victory on Saturday, EFF MP and spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi drew the ire of many a South African supporter on Twitter with a tweet only congratulating Bok captain Siya Kolisi and stating "the rest" must be congratulated by British royal Prince Harry.

