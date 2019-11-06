South Africa: Siya Kolisi and the National Question

opinion

Kolisi and Mapimpi are living examples of how taking full responsibility of your life to fulfil your dream can give you and the nation happiness, no matter how fleeting it may be. It does not mean indifference to black suffering and misery in the face of a ruthless capitalist economic system.

Now that Siya Kolisi is the first black Springbok captain to lift the Webb Ellis trophy in almost 130 years, political cynics, detractors and pseudo-radicals dismiss this as meaningless.

They insist that this euphoria does nothing to return the land nor bring about economic equality.

No doubt the question of land dispossession and economic injustice continues to haunt South Africa 25 years into freedom and democracy. There was a time when fighting for the land was both exciting and tempting. Almost every politically conscious young person desired to go pick up arms in the name of Struggle.

Long before the 1976 upheavals, there were countless young men and women who sacrificed personal ambitions to fight for the land.

They filled the ranks by joining Umkhonto we Sizwe and the Azanian Peoples Liberation Army, among others.

Yes, there was a time when carrying guns and planting bombs in restaurants was...