South Africa: Siya Kolisi and the National Question

5 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sandile Memela

Kolisi and Mapimpi are living examples of how taking full responsibility of your life to fulfil your dream can give you and the nation happiness, no matter how fleeting it may be. It does not mean indifference to black suffering and misery in the face of a ruthless capitalist economic system.

Now that Siya Kolisi is the first black Springbok captain to lift the Webb Ellis trophy in almost 130 years, political cynics, detractors and pseudo-radicals dismiss this as meaningless.

They insist that this euphoria does nothing to return the land nor bring about economic equality.

No doubt the question of land dispossession and economic injustice continues to haunt South Africa 25 years into freedom and democracy. There was a time when fighting for the land was both exciting and tempting. Almost every politically conscious young person desired to go pick up arms in the name of Struggle.

Long before the 1976 upheavals, there were countless young men and women who sacrificed personal ambitions to fight for the land.

They filled the ranks by joining Umkhonto we Sizwe and the Azanian Peoples Liberation Army, among others.

Yes, there was a time when carrying guns and planting bombs in restaurants was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.